KITT, Irene Pinczak, 59, of Burt Avenue, Auburn, died at her home. Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark Street Road, with a calling hour at 9 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
