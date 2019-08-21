{{featured_button_text}}

PINCKNEY, Irene, 91, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Wednesday, Aug. 21, in St. Mary’s Church, Clark Street, Auburn. Funeral at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in St. Mary’s Church. Contributions to The Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund, 35 Kendall Ave., Binghamton, NY 13903.

Tags

Load comments