J. Christopher Keogan

KEOGAN, J. Christopher, 84, ascended peacefully on March 17, 2020. Due to Covid-19, private family services were held and entombment was in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum. A celebration of life is planned for the fall. Contributions to Auburn Retired Firefighters Fund, P.O. Box 1206, Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements with Langham Funeral Home.
