WOOD, Jacqueline M., 64, of Auburn, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Visitation held prior from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the National kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

