COLLINS, James B., 30, of Moravia, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

