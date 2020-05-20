James H. Campbell Jr.

CAMPBELL Jr., James H., 86, of Aurelius, passed away on May 17, 2020. Private graveside service in Soule Cemetery. Contributions to Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department, 6350 Half Acre Road, Auburn, NY 13021.
