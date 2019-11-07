{{featured_button_text}}

KIRCH, Jimmy, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019. Calling hours from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn; a service will follow the calling hour. Donations be made to Seneca County Transportation Corp, P.O. Box 262, Willard, NY 14588.

