KIRCH, Jimmy, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019. Calling hours from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn; a service will follow the calling hour. Donations be made to Seneca County Transportation Corp, P.O. Box 262, Willard, NY 14588.
