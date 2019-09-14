CUFF, James L., 86, of Auburn, passed away on Sept. 13, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorial contributes to Throop Fire Department, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, NY 13021.
