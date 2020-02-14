Jane Surowiec Guarnieri
GUARNIERI, Jane Surowiec, 91, of Throop, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. today in St. Hyacinth’s Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. No calling hours. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

