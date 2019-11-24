{{featured_button_text}}

EHRESMAN, Janice A., 80, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in St. Alphonsus Church. Entombment in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum. Contributions to The Matthew House or to the Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Langham Funeral Home, LLC is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Ehresman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Tags

Load comments