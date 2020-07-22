Janice Carnicelli
0 entries

Janice Carnicelli

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARNICELLI, Janice, 82, of Auburn, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Friends are invited to call Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St. Private services will follow. Masks or facial coverings are required, social distancing will be observed. Funeral home admittance will be according to New York state guidelines. To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Carnicelli as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News