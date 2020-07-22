Janice Carnicelli

CARNICELLI, Janice, 82, of Auburn, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Friends are invited to call Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St. Private services will follow. Masks or facial coverings are required, social distancing will be observed. Funeral home admittance will be according to New York state guidelines. To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.