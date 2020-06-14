Jean A. (Arezzo) Tarleton
Jean A. (Arezzo) Tarleton

TARLETON, Jean A. (Arezzo), 96, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Private services and burial will be held Tuesday at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

