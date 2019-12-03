{{featured_button_text}}

STICKANE, Jean A., 75, of Port Byron, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Calling hours from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in the Federated Church, Port Byron. Funeral service to follow at 11:15 a.m. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.

