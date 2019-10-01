COLEMAN, Jean DeLapp, 77, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in Holy Family Church. Calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Foundation of Central New York or the Stand By Me Foundation, checks should be made payable to Cheryl Gabak, 118 Austin Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.
