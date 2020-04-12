Jean Ellen Butts
BUTTS, Jean Ellen, 71, of Northbrook Heights, Auburn, passed away April 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

