FERGUSON, Jean G. (Morris), passed peacefully on Oct. 6, 2019. Calling hours at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, followed by a service at 11 a.m. and interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Case Museum or Seymour Library.

