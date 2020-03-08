Jean M. Woodman

WOODMAN, Jean M., 61, of Auburn, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Service at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. (today) Sunday at the funeral home.