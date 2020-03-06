Jean M. Woodman

You have free articles remaining.
WOODMAN, Jean M., 61, of Auburn, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Service to be offered at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be conducted from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Service information
Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Cheche Funeral Home Inc.
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
7:00PM-9:00PM
Cheche Funeral Home Inc.
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Mar 9
Funeral Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
10:00AM
Cheche Funeral Home Inc.
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
