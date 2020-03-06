Jean M. Woodman

WOODMAN, Jean M., 61, of Auburn, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Service to be offered at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be conducted from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.