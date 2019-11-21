{{featured_button_text}}

SMITH, Jeanne L. Moshier, 71, of Syracuse, formerly of Weedsport, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Graveside services at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn. Please use first entrance from Fitch Avenue.

