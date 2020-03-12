Jeannette B. Chappell

You have free articles remaining.
CHAPPELL, Jeannette B., 96, of Auburn, passed away March 8, 2020. Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn; memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Contributions to First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn, NY 13021 or to the Calvary Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements with Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.
