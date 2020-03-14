Jeannette B. Chappell
0 entries

Jeannette B. Chappell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHAPPELL, Jeannette B., 96, of Auburn, passed away March 8, 2020. Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn; memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Contributions to First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn, NY 13021 or to the Calvary Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements with Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeannette Chappell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News