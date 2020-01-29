Jennifer A. Pierce
Jennifer A. Pierce

PIERCE, Jennifer A., 53, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. this Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

