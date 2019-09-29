{{featured_button_text}}

HALL, Jennifer L., 36, passed away Sept. 23, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY.

