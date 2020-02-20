Jesus 'Chico' Martinez
MARTINEZ, Jesus "Chico," 83, of Livonia, and formerly of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. this Monday with services to immediately follow at 6 p.m., all at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

