Jesus 'Chico' Martinez

MARTINEZ, Jesus "Chico," 83, of Livonia, and formerly of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. this Monday with services to immediately follow at 6 p.m., all at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
