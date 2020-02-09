John A. McCall

You have free articles remaining.
MCCALL, John A., 93, of Auburn, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Service at 1:30 p.m. (today) Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Calling hours from noon to 1:30 p.m., prior to the service.
