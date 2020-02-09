John A. McCall
0 entries

John A. McCall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MCCALL, John A., 93, of Auburn, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Service at 1:30 p.m. (today) Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Calling hours from noon to 1:30 p.m., prior to the service.

To plant a tree in memory of John McCall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News