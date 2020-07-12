John Bishop Jr.
BISHOP, John Jr., peacefully passed away at his home in Auburn on July 10, a day before his 68th birthday. Services are private. In memory of John, an unrequited act of kindness to an elderly or disabled person is greatly appreciated. Local arrangements are with the Cheche Funeral Home, Inc, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY.

