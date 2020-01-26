John Christopher Mitchell

You have free articles remaining.
MITCHELL, John Christopher, 38, died on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Funeral services will be announced with a future date and time. Memorial contributions in his name to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 150 French Road, Rochester, NY 14618. Arrangements by Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
