John F. Zelehowsky

ZELEHOWSKY, John F., 56, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 2, 2020. Funeral services at 4 p.m. Friday at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Calling hours from 2 to 3:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.