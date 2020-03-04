John F. Zelehowsky
John F. Zelehowsky

ZELEHOWSKY, John F., 56, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 2, 2020. Funeral services at 4 p.m. Friday at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Calling hours from 2 to 3:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Service information

Mar 6
Calling Hours
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home,LLC
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
4:00PM
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home,LLC
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
