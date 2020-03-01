John J. Graney

You have free articles remaining.
GRANEY, John J., 90, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Calling hours are from 9 to 10:45 a.m. this Saturday, March 7, in Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco, with a Mass of Christian burial to immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
