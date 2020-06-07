John J. ‘Joe’ Gleason
GLEASON, John J. 'Joe,' 66, of Auburn, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Private services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

