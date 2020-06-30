John J. Neville
NEVILLE, John J., 78, of Auburn, passed away June 28, 2020. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn and will be held privately for the family. Donations may be made to the Owasco Fire Department.

