John (Jack) R. Miller

MILLER, John (Jack) R., of Auburn, passed away, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta, NY 14586, memo: in memory of Jack Miller.

