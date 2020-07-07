John Joseph Cimildora
CIMILDORA, John Joseph, 78, of Auburn, died July 4, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. A private mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

