John Joseph Cimildora

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CIMILDORA, John Joseph, 78, of Auburn, died July 4, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. A private mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.