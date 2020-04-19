John M. Flummerfelt
FLUMMERFELT, John M., 82, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. There will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc funeral Home, LLC.

