John 'Ray' Walters, Jr.

WALTERS, John "Ray" Jr., 93, of Auburn, formally of Weedsport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the Commons on St. Anthony. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

