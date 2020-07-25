John 'Ray' Walters, Jr.

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WALTERS, John "Ray" Jr., 93, of Auburn, formally of Weedsport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the Commons on St. Anthony. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.