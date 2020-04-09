Joseph F. Nolan
Joseph F. Nolan

NOLAN, Joseph F., 76, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home in Auburn. Private services for family. Donations in memory of Joseph to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

