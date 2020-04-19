Joseph Guerrera
GUERRERA, Joseph, 91 of Hamilton Ave., Auburn died Saturday, April 18 in his home. Arrangements by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., Auburn, are incomplete at this time.

