TOMCHIK, Joseph J., 68, of Clay, N.Y., passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. this Monday in Sacred Heart Church. Calling hours are from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Contributions to the Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Service information

Nov 10
Visitation
Sunday, November 10, 2019
2:00PM-5:00PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
Nov 11
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, November 11, 2019
10:00AM
Sacred Heart Church
90 Melrose Rd.
Auburn, NY 13021
