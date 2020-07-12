Joseph L. Flanigan
FLANIGAN, Joseph L., 77, of Auburn, passed away Friday July 10, 2020 at home. Funeral Plans are pending with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South St. Auburn. Memorials may be remembered to either Matthew House or Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

