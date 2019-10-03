{{featured_button_text}}

SIMMONS, Joseph T., 75, of Aurelius, passed away on Oct. 2, 2019. Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Peter and Paul Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Simmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Events

Tags

Load comments