Josephine Basile
0 entries

Josephine Basile

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BASILE, Josephine, 79, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Services are at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church. Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. this Tuesday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Basile as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News