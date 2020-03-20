Josephine (Busco) DePalma

You have free articles remaining.
DEPALMA, Josephine (Busco), 89, of Auburn, made the decision to be with God on March 16, 2020. Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Matthew House. Arrangements entrusted to Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.
