Josephine Piccolo

PICCOLO, Josephine, 99, of Auburn, died March 18, 2020, in Bishop Nursing and Rehabilitation, Syracuse. A memorial Mass arranged by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
