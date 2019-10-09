{{featured_button_text}}

BEHM, Joyce Ann, 81, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. A calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. this Thursday morning at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A memorial service will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial in South Butler Cemetery will follow the services.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Load comments