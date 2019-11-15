{{featured_button_text}}

REED, Joyce F., 68, passed away Nov. 11, 2019. Visiting hours from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Langham Funeral Home, LLC, 75 East Genesee St., Auburn. A celebration of Joyce’s life at 4 p.m. at the Heritage Room at the Springside Inn. Donations to the cure for pancreatic cancer, www.curepc.org.

