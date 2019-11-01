{{featured_button_text}}

SHORT, Joyce, 85, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. A memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in The First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn. Visitation prior from noon to 1 p.m. in the church. A reception will follow after the service. Donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Auburn. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

