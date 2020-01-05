{{featured_button_text}}

KRAJEWSKI, Julia A. (Julie), 60, of Auburn, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Funeral services at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. There are no prior calling hours. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

