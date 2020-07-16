Julie Besner
BESNER, Julie, 40, resident of Evergreen Heights, Weedsport, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. Local arrangements are through the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn.

