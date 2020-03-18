Kaiden C. Tubbert
TUBBERT, Kaiden C., 20, of Auburn, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m. today at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn; closely limiting it to 50 people at a time due to NYS guidelines. A service at 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home for immediate family and closest friends; followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Contributions to either the LeMoyne College Men’s Lacrosse Program or St. Joseph’s Health Foundation, 301 Prospect Ave., Syracuse, NY.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
Mar 19
Memorial Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
11:00AM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
