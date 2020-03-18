Kaiden C. Tubbert

TUBBERT, Kaiden C., 20, of Auburn, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m. today at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn; closely limiting it to 50 people at a time due to NYS guidelines. A service at 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home for immediate family and closest friends; followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Contributions to either the LeMoyne College Men’s Lacrosse Program or St. Joseph’s Health Foundation, 301 Prospect Ave., Syracuse, NY.