Kalene E. Sanderson

SANDERSON, Kalene E., 26, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Due to the coronavirus, services will be held privately for her family. Donations in memory of Kalene, may be made to a local animal shelter. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

