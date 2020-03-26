Kalene E. Sanderson

You have free articles remaining.
SANDERSON, Kalene E., 26, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Due to the coronavirus, services will be held privately for her family. Donations in memory of Kalene, may be made to a local animal shelter. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.
To plant a tree in memory of Kalene Sanderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.